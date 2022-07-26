Georges Niang hosts annual basketball camp

This is his seventh year putting on the camp, and the first year its being held at two locations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Philadelphia 76ers forward and former Iowa State basketball player Georges Niang held his annual basketball camp earlier today in West Des Moines.

This is his seventh year putting on the camp, and the first year its being held at two locations: One in Ames, and another at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex.

Niang said he looks forward to hosting the camp each year because of how much the community has continued to support him well beyond his time at Iowa State.

"I'm super excited to get back every year," Niang said. "The fact that I've had love and support for the last seven years to do this is remarkable and I love coming home to Iowa, especially to see all my friends, family and the people that I went to school with and the people that cheered me on while I was at Iowa State."

According to camp director Lyndsey Fennelly, the camp transcends generations.

"I've seen grandparents drop the grandkid off and they're as excited as my eight-year-old was to come in the door, so it just shows the impact that [Niang] has," Fennelly said.