Gilbert's James Pollard playing his best with perspective

Gilbert senior James Pollard's scores only counted in the team tally twice this year, but his importance to the team goes beyond the scorecard.

AMES, Iowa — James Pollard is one of just two seniors in Gilbert's boys golf rotation and his coach, Holly Lester, calls him a role model.

But it is not because of his age.

"His attitude is just totally awesome. He comes smiling all the time," Lester told Local 5. "For what he's gone through, you could say 'poor me' but that's never him."

Pollard is the No. 6 golfer at Gilbert and the best 3A team in the state rarely needs to use his scores. His perspective however, is always welcome at Ames Country Club.

"I think about how much I've been able to overcome, then you take that to the golf course and you see, whether it's a 15-foot putt or you're hitting over water, I've been through so much and this is nothing compared to it," Pollard said.

Certainly not when you consider Pollard was born with a seven-pound tumor attached to his backside which led to five different childhood bouts with cancer.

"Ages seven, eight and nine it was just kind of boom boom boom," he said. "Definitely seven, eight and nine is when I could realize what was going on."

Surgery after surgery, he is now on the other side and playing the best golf of his life. He even shot in the 30s during competition for the first time earlier this month.

"It feels so good," Pollard said of his career-best match. "I was kicking myself a little bit because I three-putted on the last hole for double bogey, but walking away, knowing that I shot in the 30s to help my team get the win felt so good."

In a sport where only the top four scores on each team count, that was just the second time this season Pollard's score mattered in the team tally, though it matters far more often to him.

"It's a sport that you are not competing against anybody else but yourself, and I found a lot of joy in that," Pollard said.

After all, he has faced much tougher competition than a bad day on the course.