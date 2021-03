Waukee topped Centennial 50-29 and Johnston defeated Iowa City West 52-47 Thursday to set up a 7 p.m. Friday clash for the Class 5A title.

The teams are no strangers, as Johnston own last year's championship game 69-65.

And this year, the teams have split regular season matchups: Johnston came out on top 51-45 on Jan. 8, where Waukee had the upper hand in a 58-40 win on Feb. 4.