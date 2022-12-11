Waukee dominates state swim meet, Johnston's Olivia Swalley pulls off three-peat

It was championship Saturday in Marshalltown as high school swimmers hit the pool for the state swimming and diving meet.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The 2022 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving meet is now in the books.

On Friday, Trista Thompson of Grinnell topped the podium for diving. On Saturday, the swimming events were dominated by Waukee.

Waukee won the overall team championship, the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. They also had three individual champions, including Nora Kemp in the 100 and 200 freestyle and Mallory Kell in the 100 butterfly.

Another dominant performance came from Johnston's Olivia Swalley. She pulled off not one, but two three-peats in the 100 breaststroke and the individual medley, in which she set a new state meet record.

Here in Marshalltown for the @IGHSAU state swim meet! Catch some of the highlights on @weareiowa5news tonight at 6! pic.twitter.com/Rkg2VxvaMc — Reina Garcia (@ReinaGarciaTV) November 12, 2022

"This year, I had to give it all I got in prelims," said Swalley. "I tied the record which was...it felt really good, but I knew I had to come back harder for finals, and it worked out, so it was just the best feeling. Like a three-peat, it's always awesome but just senior year, it's like my celebratory year. It just feels so good and rewarding."