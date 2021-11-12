Grand View prepares for NAIA national championship

There’s been a lot of ups and downs, and disappointments, but it makes it all worth it when you get an opportunity to play for a national championship

DES MOINES, Iowa — The year 2021 has been a long year for the Grand View Vikings football team. A spring playoff season due to Covid and now a fifteen week fall season, leading up to the national title game.



The Vikings are on the cusp on winning its first national title since 2013.

"Everybody is just bought in this year, not saying previous years they weren't, you can kind of just tell that everybody wants it this year and has bought in to their job,” said Vikings Quarterback Johnny Sullivan.



That mentality has led to a perfect 14 and 0 record for the Vikings. From finishing drives to finishing games, it’s all been fueled by the drive to finish with a national championship.



"As a team, we believed that we were the most talented team in the playoffs in the spring, so we thought we were going to make it all the way, not going to lie. but one thing leads to another, and that wasn’t the case,” said Grand View wide receiver Gerald Sama.



The Vikings are led by senior quarterback Johnny Sullivan. The gun slinger has had career games in the 2021 season, but none were bigger than the semifinal game against number one ranked Lyndsay Wilson.



"Like at the end of the game, everybody was looking around like, i got a couple of catches, you got a couple of catches. johnny might have 300 yards, come to find out it was 404 and we were just like wow,” said Sama.



Sullivan showed up in the clutch with a fourth quarter touchdown to give the Vikings the lead for good over the top ranked team.



"its year-round for him, its every day. he’s always got a football in his hand. He’s the type of guy you want as the quarterback of your team,” said Head coach Joe Woodley.



Players feel the same way about the quarterback.