Grand View Vikings showing they are a hotbed for Men's Volleyball as they prepare for NAIA National Championship

Grand View Men's Volleyball is a melting pot of cultures, but they have bought into the same vision, chasing a second national championship.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just a couple of weeks the best 12 teams in NAIA Men’s volleyball will ascend on Des Moines. Grand View will be among them, trying to once again showcase just how much of a staple they’ve become in the sport, even in the Midwest, a place not typically known for it’s men’s volleyball.

“Des Moines Iowa, you don’t think of Des Moines Iowa as a men’s volleyball city but with the national tournament the caliber of our program I think we’re starting to get a little bit more notice now,” said Grand View Head Coach, Donan Cruz.

Cruz has been at the helm of the Vikings Men’s Volleyball program for a decade now. Every year the team has been a melting pot of cultures.

“We’ve got people from Puerto Rico, Brazil, Cuba,” said senior Raffy Polanco, who is from the Dominican Republic.

Add Italy, the Bronx, California, Hawaii, Illinois, and Iowa to the mix.

Vikings Freshman, Danny Wong, who is a California native said, “I was surprised to see how many countries we reach out to but it blends together quite nicely I can’t explain it to be honest.”

“That’s what is beautiful about this sport. We get people from different countries, different cultures and we all get together and we all get a family. Grand view is not only about sport we are a family in the court and outside of the court,” said Polanco.

Some have played for their home countries’ national team. Others are newer to the sport. Still, they come together as one. That’s given Cruz’s team more depth than years past, but they’re still anchored by veteran leadership. Headlining the senior class is Felix Chapman.

“We get to kind of lay back and just watch some organic things happen between the group and a lot of that is out of his lead,” said Cruz.

Your Grand View Vikings are the @HeartSportsNews Men’s Volleyball Conference Tournament Champions‼️🤩 pic.twitter.com/fhPvhCGR4L — Viking Athletics (@VikingAthletics) April 3, 2021

Regardless who is at the forefront in any given point, the vision remains the same as they prepare for the national tournament.

“we have one mentality, game by game,” said Polanco.

That’s the Vikings’ road to a second banner.

Polanco followed, “It’s the best 12 in the nation and we hope we get that championship.”

“I think if we just play together as a team I don’t see why we couldn’t take it all the way,” said Wong.

Cruz said, “Those are realistic goals and we’re four matches away from that potentially happening and our guys are very well aware of it and I think we have the group that can accomplish that goal too.”