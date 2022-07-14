Packers' Allen Lazard to host youth football camp this weekend

The camp will take place this Saturday, July 16, at the North Polk High School Stadium from 4-7 p.m. It's open to both boys and girls ages 7-16.

ALLEMAN, Iowa — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is partnering with Octane Football to host his first ever youth football camp sponsored by Octane Performance Training.

Lazard says it's something he's always dreamed of doing, but he wanted to establish himself in the league first.

Now that he's five years in to his NFL, he's finally able to make that dream a reality.

His goal is to show kids that no matter where you come from, you can achieve your goals as long as you put in the work.

"Growing up here in Iowa, there was never a camp that I was able to go to from a professional basketball, football, baseball player or anything like that," Lazard said. "So for me to be where I am with my career and everything, I think the most important thing is to give back to the kids, give them inspiration and show them that making it to this level is possible."

Spots are limited, so early registration is recommended.

To sign up, visit Octane Football's website or email octanefootball@gmail.com for more information.