Grinnell Tigers on the prowl heading into rivalry game with Pella

It's the round of sixteen for HS Football Playoffs, and the the Grinnell Tigers will try to keep their season going against rival, Pella

GRINNELL, Iowa — “The whole time we just prepared like we were going to have a season so then luckily we got around and we were going to have a season and then it’s been really good.”

For Dodge Sauser, this senior season was something he and his dad their sights set on.

“My whole life we’ve always looked forward to when I would be in high school and playing for my dad and now it’s my last year, my last year with him, my brother is our quarterback as well so it’s my last time with both of them so it’s been really special and awesome.”

For head coach Brian Sauser, there was uncertainty if they’d even get to take the field one last time together for Grinnell.

“You know is this really not going to happen, potentially not having a season not having that last year with dodge before he goes off to play college football I could not even comprehend that.”

But here they are, two wins from a trip to the Dome, and they certainly are not ready to see this season end now, against the team that has ended it for them the past two seasons, Pella.

“They’re always going to be there, they’re always going to be really good. And for us as a program to have a chance again at the end of the season it’s a great challenge and its exciting that we get this game. It’s a big deal around this town there’s no doubt this and I’m excited to be part of this rivalry.”

And this matchup definitely has some heat between the two.

“Pella is Grinnell’s number one rival, everyone from Grinnell does not like Pella.”

That’s something the Sauser’s learned quickly, after moving in from Arkansas a couple of years ago.

“I didn’t know anything about it til we moved here and in the short time we’ve been here it’s been very obvious Pella—Grinnell is a heated rivalry.”

“We moved here after my freshman year of high school so my last two years we’ve lost.”