Guirantes, Rutgers women upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 in OT

Iowa still holds the No. 3 seed heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 on the last day of the regular season.

Tekia Mack and Khadaizha Sanders also had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights, who will take a four-game winning streak into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed.