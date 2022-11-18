x
Harlan pulls off comeback to win 14th state title in program history

Despite facing a 16-point deficit, the Cyclones were able to rally and defeat Mount Vernon 30-23.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Harlan Community Cyclones won their 14th state title Friday afternoon after defeating the undefeated Mount Vernon Mustangs 30-23 in the Class 3A state championship game.

After two costly turnovers in the third quarter, the Cyclones were facing a 16-point deficit. However, they able to rally back and score 23 unanswered points to secure the victory and claim the Class 3A crown.

"Physically, we have great athletes out there," said senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer. "Just mental toughness, that's what it is. So, we all stepped up there and that's all that matters."

"It just makes it that much more worth it because our work really showed there at the end," added junior lineman Stephen Fah. "All our work from June, it all paid off in those last few drives."

Harlan finished the season with a 12-1 record.

