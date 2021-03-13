Hawkeye women's basketball advance to Big Ten championship game

Caitlin Clark, the freshman who is the nation’s leading scorer had consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 77-62 lead with six minutes remaining.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monika Czinano scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 20 points and 11 assists and sixth-seeded Iowa beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 87-72 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The Hawkeyes will on top seed and No. 7-ranked Maryland for the tourney title.

Clark, the freshman who is the nation’s leading scorer had consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 77-62 lead with six minutes remaining.

McKenna Warnock added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa.