Principal Park zip-tied and ready for baseball to be back on the diamond

Principal Park will host dozens of high school baseball games starting June 15th. That will come with social distancing parameters in place.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Baseball is back Monday at Principal Park.

No minor-league games are on the schedule, it’s all high school match-ups as of right now. Baseball fans should be happy, players should be happy, and Principal Park is certainly happy to get baseball back on the diamond.

“The rules in place for games at the high school grounds don’t provide the schools with much opportunity with two tickets per player and really no revenue for them," said Randy Wehofer, VP/Assistant General Manager of the Iowa Cubs.

Principal Park has booked up their field quickly since the IHSAA announced baseball’s return June 15.

“They get a chance to play on this field, they get a chance to practice for the state tournament in hopes of getting there. We get to sell some tickets and some hot dogs and some cokes and they get to play in front of more than 30 people.”

So far, there are six days with games on the slate in just the first two and a half weeks.

“Once word got out that this was the opportunity and what the parameters would be it became a pretty popular opportunity.”

Those parameters feature plenty of social distancing.

“You certainly can’t miss the fact of where you’re supposed to be sitting where you’re not supposed to be sitting.”

Just look for seats without zip ties, and you’ll have a place to sit.

With groupings ranging from two to 10, with four seats open to each side and two rows open in front and behind.

“That takes an 80-seat section and leaves you with about 14 seats.”

It’s an idea the Iowa Cubs organization pulled from the Miami Dolphins.

“Not knowing how long this will or could last this is a solution that works now and is more adaptable if things were to change.”

But it’s just one sacrifice to get baseball back at principal park.

“It’s exciting to feel the energy and I’m curious to see what it will be like. It’s not going to be exactly like a Friday night in June that we remember last year but it’s a whole lot better than coming to an empty ball park every day.”