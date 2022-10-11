x
Local Sports

2022 high school football state semifinal results and highlights

High school football teams are battling it out in the UNI-Dome to earn a spot in the state championship game.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The high school football state semifinals are underway at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Rapids. Here are the results from the games played so far involving local teams:

8-Player

  • Lenox 20, Remsen-St. Mary's 42

Class A

  • Lynnville-Sully 14, West Hancock 22

Class 4A

  • Carlisle 21, Lewis Central 42

You can view the full results here.

