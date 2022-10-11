2022 high school football state semifinal results and highlights

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The high school football state semifinals are underway at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Rapids. Here are the results from the games played so far involving local teams:
8-Player
- Lenox 20, Remsen-St. Mary's 42
Class A
- Lynnville-Sully 14, West Hancock 22
Class 4A
- Carlisle 21, Lewis Central 42
You can view the full results here.
