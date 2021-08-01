Hoover Huskies ready for season opener after so much uncertainty

As DMPS returns to a hybrid learning method, their student-athletes are returning to the court.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's been weeks of waiting and wondering.

“A wave of anxiety to be honest… They have been troopers over break. It's been a pleasant surprise and it's been a great experience,” Said Hoover head coach, Courtney Henderson,

Finally, DMPS schools are back on the court, some started playing again on Tuesday. Hoover will tip its season off on Friday.

"We're excited to be back. We are very grateful and thankful to our district for giving us this opportunity,” said Henderson.

Schools got word this week they're returning to hybrid learning, which means kids back in class and in the gym.

"It's no secret that DMPS, a lot of our kids come from marginal communities and they need this," said Henderson.

Now they get it after sharing the struggle together

"It's brought us closer because sharing the same sadness because sharing the same sadness and going through it together, talking and being there for each other,” said Chase Henderson.

"Sometimes life throws you curveballs and it's how you respond and these guys have definitely responded the right way and I'm proud of them,” said Courtney.

Hoover will begin hybrid classes Jan 4th. This will allow us to have our Winter Sports Seasons! Game dates and times may still change slightly but here is a sneak peak at what will likely be our schedules. Always check for updates here: https://t.co/0zVv0CZSNp pic.twitter.com/JJFehl7fCb — Hoover Activities (@DMHuskies) December 30, 2020

The next test, perhaps more trivial, how do they handle East High on Friday night? A welcome test after weeks of waiting