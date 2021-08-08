'If You Build It' exhibit pinch hitting while Field of Dreams is closed

Fans can get their fill of Field of Dreams history with the 'If You Build It' exhibit in downtown Dyersville while the actual field is closed.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Drive down 1st Avenue in Dyersville and the "If You Build It" exhibit on the corner is tough to miss.

A step inside, and you’ll see history that’s put the small northeast Iowa town on the map.

“We just wanted to capture a lot of that information and put it in one place and this has been a long time coming and we have a lot of fun tidbits and history and things like that and we once we actually dived into it, it was just amazing to see what all kind of came out of it,” said exhibit manager Amanda Schwartz.

The idea came when MLB announced the Field of Dreams game in 2020. Schwartz said she knew a side effect of the game would be the field being closed as fans flooded into Dyersville.

“We wanted a location that people could still get their information, it’s not the same, we know that, but we wanted to have something that was off site that would give people the joy of the field and the history of it," Schwartz said.

She finds it fitting that the fans are coming back three decades after the movie debuted.

“It is the fulfillment of the Field of Dreams to have those people come,” Schwartz said.

The town and the exhibit will be ready for however many arrive.