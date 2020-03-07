High School State Baseball and Softball still on track this summer

As more than a dozen teams have had to suspend or cancel their season because of covid-19, the IGHSAU and IHSAA are still planning for state tournaments

DES MOINES, Iowa — “We’re seeing some mixed messages, mixed success depending on what has happened but we’re learning from that, our schools are learning from that and I think as a whole people are just excited that a baseball season is still underway," said IHSAA Communications Director, Chris Cuellar

We just saw Manson-NW Webster baseball forced to cancel the remainder of their season and playoffs because of a positive test.

“If someone is out or forced to be out because of Coronavirus or Covid exposure their team is out and it’s a bye for the team that they were supposed to play.”

At this point, if a team does have to go into quarantine their season is done because that will stretch into the playoffs. It’s just part of the reality for all of high school baseball and softball.

"That’s really difficult that’s a crappy situation for them and their kids and the people that have worked hard to make this work all season but I’m hoping that’s a problem numbers wise we won’t have to face."

There will be more teams that are forced to cancel but the plan is still to have State regardless

“Obviously we want a representative event and this isn’t supposed to be see who doesn’t get it we want as many healthy and safe teams as possible.”

IGHSAU Executive Director, Jean Berger, echoed this when I talked to her about softball. The Iowa Girls High school Athletic Union says they’ll have their guidelines in place in Fort Dodge, and will move to four fields being used for games instead of two, to allow for the same type of attendance while sticking to social distancing guidelines.

As for baseball, Principal Park will once again host but don’t expect to be at the ballpark all day as a spectator with some new guidelines due to Covid-19.

“It might make the state tournament experience look pretty different than what people are used to at this time we think that means individual game tickets we think that means clearing the stadium out after every single game and maybe not watching an entire class play a full day of baseball because those seats are limited.”

Things could still change, but that’s part of the time we are currently in.

“During this experience and through this year three weeks a lot could change and so we really are having to take it day by day.”