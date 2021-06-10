State baseball tournament moving to Carroll and Iowa City for 2021

Tournament sites will be split for the first time in 17 years because of a scheduling conflict with Principal Park in Des Moines.

BOONE, Iowa — This summer's state baseball tournament will be split between Iowa City and Carroll.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the move on Thursday, a one-year solution for now with Principal Park in Des Moines unavailable because of a schedule conflict with the Iowa Cubs.

The 2021 tourney is scheduled for July 26-31, with Class 2A and Class 1A at Carroll's Merchants Park from July 26-29 and Class 4A and Class 3A at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City from July 28-31.

The IHSAA has not yet determined sites or details for future state tournaments.

“The last 15 months have been filled with changes and constantly-evolving plans, and this tournament is no exception,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We’re excited to have two high-quality hosts in Carroll and the University of Iowa where our student-athletes can make memories and compete for state championships.”

Carroll hosted the IHSAA’s Class A State Baseball Tournament in 1970 and 1973. The event returned in 1995 as the tournament transitioned to an eight-team format, with two of the four classes playing in Carroll.

Iowa City will be hosting state baseball for the first time.