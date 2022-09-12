Schools to vote on new IHSAA classification method

The new method would take into account socioeconomic factors, like the number of students on free and reduced lunch.

IOWA, USA — As soon as next football season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association may use additional factors in classifying schools.

The IHSAA Board of Control approved a recommendation to adopt a new classification model similar to the one used by the Minnesota State High School League on Monday, Dec. 5.

The new method would take into account socioeconomic factors, like the number of students on free and reduced lunch.

The current process bases its classifications on school enrollment numbers, provided by the Basic Educational Data Survey from the Iowa Department of Education.

"The background on this is, there's some pretty good evidence that students who are free and reduced lunch are not as likely to participate in activities as students who are not," said Tom Keating, IHSAA's executive director. "So, what we do is take into consideration with this formula some of those students who might not be participating.

The new method would take 40% of the amount of students on free and reduced lunch, and subtract that from the school's total enrollment to determine the new classification.

Member schools will vote on whether or not to adopt the amendment this week.

If it passes, the amendment will be sent to the state Board of Education for approval.