Who's facing off in the ISHAA state soccer tournament?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Pairings for the first round of the 2023 IHSAA state soccer tournament have been released. The tournament begins on Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Saturday, June 3. Games will be played at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
1A
- #4 Des Moines Christian vs. #5 West Branch - Field 8 at 10:10 a.m.
2A
- #1 Assumption vs. #8 Perry - Field 9 at 1:00 p.m.
- #3 Gilbert vs. #6 Greene County - Field 7 1:20 p.m.
- #4 Webster City vs. #5 Nevada - Field 8 at 1:10 p.m.
3A
- #1 Hoover vs. #8 Xavier - Field 9 at 4:00 p.m.
- #3 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #6 Iowa City Liberty - Field 7 at 4:20 p.m.
- #4 Humboldt vs. #5 Norwalk - Field 8 at 4:10 p.m.
4A
- #1 Valley vs. #8 Ankeny Centennial - Field 9 at 7:00 p.m.
- #2 Dowling Catholic vs. #7 Ames - Field 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- #4 Johnston vs. #5 Prairie - Field 8 at 7:10 p.m.
