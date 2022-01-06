x
Local Sports

IHSAA state soccer quarterfinals recap

The IHSAA boys state soccer tournament kicked off Wednesday with some close matches and even some upsets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The quarterfinals of the 2022 IHSAA boys state soccer tournament was full of excitement with several matches going down to the wire and even some upsets. Here are the Results from day one.

Class 1A

  • #1 Western Christian 1, #8 Burlington Notre Dame 0
  • #2 Beckman Catholic 2, #7 West Central Valley 1
  • #3 North Fayette Valley 1, #6 Assumption 2
  • #4 West Liberty 3, #5 Nevada 2

Class 2A

  • #1 Pella 2, #8 Spencer 1
  • #2 Bondurant-Farrar 1, #7 Newton 2
  • #3 Lewis Central 2, #6 Humboldt 0
  • #4 Marion 0, #5 Gilbert 1

Class 3A

  • #1 Ankeny 1, #8 Waukee Northwest 2
  • #2 Johnston 0, #7 Prairie 1
  • #3 Iowa City West 0, #6 Pleasant Valley 2
  • #4 Urbandale 2, #5 Ankeny Centennial 3

You can find the updated bracket HERE.