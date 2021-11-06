Illinois State tops Northern Iowa in overtime, 17-10

Northern Iowa moves to 5-4 overall.

NORMAL, Ill — Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13 in the FCS Northern Iowa. It was the Redbirds first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game’s first score. They were held without a first down in the second half. Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

Northern Iowa moves to 5-4 overall and faces Missouri state in Springfield next Saturday.