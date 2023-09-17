Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to host youth basketball camp in Ames

Former Iowa State basketball star Tyrese Haliburton is returning to Ames to host his inaugural youth basketball camp.

After he wraps up his stint with team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Indiana Pacers point guard and former cyclone Tyrese Haliburton will host his first annual youth basketball camp in Ames.

The camp will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Zachary Jensen Fieldhouse and is open to 2nd-8th graders.

Participants will get to interact with Haliburton through drills and contests. Registration starts at $150.

For more information about the camp and how to register, click here.