Indianapolis 500 postponed to August

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 has been moved to August 23 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Grand Prix will transition to Saturday, July 4 on the IMS road course.

The Indianapolis 500 was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race,” Penske added.

On-track action in August will begin at IMS with practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13, followed by Fast Friday on Aug. 14 and Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 15-16.

Each day of qualifications will be televised on NBC.

IMS says all concerts scheduled for the original Race Weekend in May have been canceled. Canceled concerts include REO Speedwagon and Styx on Friday, May 22, Luke Bryan on Saturday, May 23 and Martin Garrix on Sunday, May 24.

Fans who made concert-specific purchases will be able to access a credit for any IMS event, including the Indy 500, or choose to receive a refund.