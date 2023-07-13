Indianola hosts sky parade in preparation of 2023 National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The National Balloon Classic in Indianola takes place July 28 through August 5, but tonight the city of Indianola got a preview with the Indianola Sky Parade.
Residents gathered on the square to support local businesses and watch balloons go overhead. And Local 5's Jake Brend got to take a spin, getting a good look at Indianola from 1,726 feet above ground level.
"This is kind of the way that the National Balloon Classic and the pilots and the crews give back to our business community, is they bring a parade over the skies of our downtown," said Amanda Zwanziger, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. "People come and they shop and they eat and they experience what Indianola is all about."
Tickets for the National Balloon Classic can be purchased here.
