INDYCAR drivers test out Iowa Speedway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty drivers made their way to Iowa Speedway and hit the track Monday ahead of next month's Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend.

This weekend will be the only double-header weekend on the NTT INDYCAR calendar this year. It will run from June 22 through June 24.

The event has become not only a fan favorite but a favorite among some of the drivers.

"As soon as I went out today, I was like 'This is the best oval we go to, apart from Indy obviously, the event. But as far as racing goes, not a better place," said Will Power, a driver for Team Penske.

Driver Graham Rahal from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing feels similarly, especially since racing won't be all that's happening this weekend.

"Of course, this upcoming race is a whole different level with all the concerts and everything going on," Rahal said. "It's gonna blow everybody out of the water, and probably every other race of the year, aside from the 500, out of the water. So, we're excited for that."