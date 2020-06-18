Fans in the stands for IndyCar in Iowa, with some reassigned

Spectators will first be allowed the weekend before Iowa, for two races at Road America, a four-mile, 14-turn road course in Wisconsin.

There will be some spectators in the stands for the two IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway.

About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night for the July 17 and 18 races on the short oval at Iowa, where there are more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups will be separated by at least six feet.

There were no spectators for the season-opening June 6 race at Texas, and won't be any July 4 at the road course in Indianapolis.