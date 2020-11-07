IndyCar drivers ready for doubleheader at Iowa Speedway with fans in the stands

Iowa Speedway will host two IndyCar races and one ARCA race July 17th and 18th. It will be the only races on 7/8 of a mile track in 2020.

NEWTON, Iowa — Racing starts Friday, July 17th at Iowa Speedway in the first of two IndyCar races on the weekend. It begins will qualifying Friday afternoon, then racing in the evening followed up by ARCA and another IndyCar race Saturday. Fans will be in attendance. The 5000 through the gates will have temperature checks and social distancing will be expected. For Veteran driver, Marco Andretti, he's excited to get in front of fans on a track he won on in 2011.

“Really proud of IndyCar and the different tracks working with the different rules and guidelines and to be able to have fans now, but still under the guidelines so in a safe way as in my personal opinion I think the world needs sport they need. You know, something to look forward to and something to smile about so yeah we're lucky that we still have a sport right now," said Andretti