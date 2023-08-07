Iowa Amputee Golf Tournament begins Saturday

The Iowa Amputee Golf Tournament continues into Sunday, with trophies being awarded to the players all weekend long.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amputees, physically challenged and adaptive golfers are facing off in the Iowa Amputee Golf Association's 30th tournament on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

And golfer Matt Snyder wants others to know his game shouldn't be looked at differently for who he is.

"People don't really treat you any differently if you are an amputee," Snyder said. "They might be surprised by a shot, or something like that, but by the end of the round, or by the end of nine holes, you're just playing with everybody, just like everybody else."

Snyder has been an amputee for nearly nine years. He lost his leg when he was driving home from work one night.

He said he used to work long hours and fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to swerve into a guardrail and get seriously injured.

Since losing his right leg, Snyder has found the golf tournament to be therapeutic.

"It's just a family for me, and that is kind of how I got through a tough time in my life," he said. "Meeting a lot of other people like me, going through similar things."

Snyder also said a couple of guys he's met over the years while golfing have become mentors to him as well.

"If you walk away from this learning something you can do with your life, that's what this is all about," he said.

Learning from other amputees has become just as important as the competition itself, Snyder said. He and fellow amputees want others to know that his golf shouldn't be looked at differently for who he is.