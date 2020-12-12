x
Hawkeyes cruise to 105-77 win over Cyclones, move to 5-0 on the year

Luka Garza totaled 34 points on 13-14 shooting in just 17 minutes.

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes dominated their in-state rivals Friday night, notching a 105-77 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Preseason All-American Luka Garza finished the game with 34 points on 13-14 shooting including 6-7 from 3-point range in just 17 minutes.

Joe Wieskamp was Iowa's second-leading scorer with 16 points. 

After trailing 27-17 with 11:07 to go in the first half, the Cyclones came back to tie the game at 29 just three minutes later, eventually taking the lead 32-29.

But the unbeaten Hawkeyes ended the first half with a 52-31 lead after closing strong with a 23-9 scoring streak.

Iowa showed much of the same in the second half, dropping 53 points on the Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Javan Johnson led ISU with 20 points, and Rasir Bolton added 18.

The Hawkeyes are now 5-0 on the year, and the Cyclones drop to 1-2.

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) dunks the ball ahead of Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

