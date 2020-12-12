Hawkeyes cruise to 105-77 win over Cyclones, move to 5-0 on the year

Luka Garza totaled 34 points on 13-14 shooting in just 17 minutes.

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes dominated their in-state rivals Friday night, notching a 105-77 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Preseason All-American Luka Garza finished the game with 34 points on 13-14 shooting including 6-7 from 3-point range in just 17 minutes.

Joe Wieskamp was Iowa's second-leading scorer with 16 points.

After trailing 27-17 with 11:07 to go in the first half, the Cyclones came back to tie the game at 29 just three minutes later, eventually taking the lead 32-29.

But the unbeaten Hawkeyes ended the first half with a 52-31 lead after closing strong with a 23-9 scoring streak.

Iowa showed much of the same in the second half, dropping 53 points on the Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Javan Johnson led ISU with 20 points, and Rasir Bolton added 18.

The Hawkeyes are now 5-0 on the year, and the Cyclones drop to 1-2.