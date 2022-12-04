Iowa Cubs host first home game of the 2022 season

Randy Wehofer, the team's vice president, said the staff is excited for baseball to be back in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Cubs' home opener for the 2022 season is Tuesday night.

Randy Wehofer, the team's vice president, said the staff is excited for baseball to be back in Des Moines and without any restrictions this season.

And some fan favorites are returning this year, like the pre-game catch on the field is back on Saturday games and all but three Wednesday games are day games.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in person or online.