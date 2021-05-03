What to expect at the 2021 Iowa Cubs home opener

When you get into Principal Park, you'll notice you can only use a credit or debit card. No cash will be accepted this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Cubs Opening Day is less than 24 hours away. But there are some things to know before heading to the ballpark.

First, let's talk tickets.

The best way to buy tickets for an Iowa Cubs game is online.

Seating capacity is limited at every game, so buying ahead of time is the best move. If you buy a ticket online, you just have to use your phone to get scanned in when you arrive.

When you get into Principal Park, you'll notice you can only use a credit or debit card. No cash will be accepted this year.

If you only have cash, you can use a reverse ATM machine inside the park to get a pre-paid debit card.

As with anything these days, the pandemic is impacting policies like seating and face coverings.

At Principal Park, you have to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Seats are spaced out in the park too.

Outside the stadium, you're also expected to maintain social distancing when coming to and from the parking lots.

A lot of these new rules are mandated by Major League Baseball and have to be followed at all parks, both in the majors and minors.