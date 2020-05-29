Iowa Cubs organization looking for different ways to get baseball played at Principal Park with no Minor League season

The Iowa Cubs season isn't close to getting started so Sam Bernabe is looking for various ways to get fans in the stands at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — “March was early speculation, April was the beginning of reality, and now May is looking down the gun barrel as to what potential problems are going to be.”

And there seems to be few answers for what the future holds.

“Everybody is a prognosticator, everybody is trying to predict what is going to happen. What’re we going to do and the only real thing that we know is that the virus is in control.”

For Iowa Cubs President, Sam Bernabe, this waiting game has been a challenge in a different way.

“This is easy, I mean it’s the worst thing in the world, but it’s easy I don’t have to make any decisions I’m just waiting for someone to tell me what I can do.”

One official may say one thing, and another has a different say. Bernabe and the organization answer to a lot of people.

“I’m at the mercy of the federal government, the CDC, the Local Government, the State Government, MLB, players union you know then all of sudden what do we do with minor league baseball and even then, it will be abbreviated at that.”

Mix in the chatter of no fans being allowed—and that may not be worth it.

“It’s like not playing. I could get 18 guys to play a baseball game get the same effect as playing the Iowa Cubs and Storm Chasers with no fans it’s the same. Just costs me money to open the field.”

Some good news came yesterday, Governor Reynolds is opening sports venues at 50% capacity.

“I’ll try to get creative and we’ll do a variety of things here in the stadium in order to try and generate some revenue.”

There has been plenty of money lost already and that will continue as the seats sit empty, and the field covered.

“It’s probably going to take me through the 2022 season in order to really get the counter balance back to where we’re able to do some things like normal.”

Now we are closer to getting back to that normal and baseball being played, no matter what level.

“We’ll do whatever we can to have Baseball played here High Schoolers, Tee-ball, or men’s league you know I can’t let my turf manager go an entire year without complaining about people being on his grass at some point so we’re going to do something out there one way or the other.”