LIVE UPDATES: Iowa takes on Michigan State looking for first win this season

The Hawkeyes face the Spartans in QB Rocky Lombardi's return to the state of Iowa.

IOWA CITY -

SECOND QUARTER

11:18 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. Hawkeyes absolutely cruising. Tyler Goodson punches it in and this is ugly early. Iowa up 21-0.

14:16 How about that? Charlie Jones taking advantage of his opportunity filling in on special teams. Big punt return sets up the offense on the Spartan 47.

FIRST QUARTER:

END OF 1ST: Hawkeyes lead 14-0. Spartans with the ball on their own 33.

That quarter was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed. Petras 7/10 for 98 yards and the Hawkeyes already have 58 yards on the ground.

4:31 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. A beautiful ball from Petras and great adjustment from Brandon Smith and the Hawkeyes lead 14-0.

Iowa game planned perfectly and they're executing really well. Leading the offense with rushing and a lot of short throws to get Petras comfortable.

5:41 Iowa into the red zone.

Great offensive game plan for the Hawkeyes. The Iowa offense is hummin.

8:28: INT Iowa. On 3rd & 6, the pressure gets to Lombardi and he forces it way downfield and it's picked. Iowa will take over around its own 30.

11:08: A touchback so we get to see Rocky Lombardi's return to Iowa start from the 25.

8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53.



We love to see it. | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/h99xbUsHpD — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 7, 2020

11:08 TOUCHDOWN Iowa. Tyler Goodson is in from 3 yards out and Hawkeyes lead 7-0. Iowa made that look really, and I mean really, easy.

12:15 Iowa down inside the Michigan St. 10 yard line. Clearly making an effort to pound it on the ground. Already, 41 yards rushing.

15:00 Iowa will start with the ball. Let's see if the Hawkeyes can get things moving. Remember, last week, the offense struggled more in the second half.