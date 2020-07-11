x
LIVE UPDATES: Iowa takes on Michigan State looking for first win this season

The Hawkeyes face the Spartans in QB Rocky Lombardi's return to the state of Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes Sports

IOWA CITY - 

SECOND QUARTER

11:18 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. Hawkeyes absolutely cruising. Tyler Goodson punches it in and this is ugly early. Iowa up 21-0.

14:16 How about that? Charlie Jones taking advantage of his opportunity filling in on special teams. Big punt return sets up the offense on the Spartan 47.

FIRST QUARTER:

END OF 1ST: Hawkeyes lead 14-0. Spartans with the ball on their own 33.

That quarter was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed. Petras 7/10 for 98 yards and the Hawkeyes already have 58 yards on the ground.

4:31 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. A beautiful ball from Petras and great adjustment from Brandon Smith and the Hawkeyes lead 14-0.

Iowa game planned perfectly and they're executing really well. Leading the offense with rushing and a lot of short throws to get Petras comfortable.

5:41 Iowa into the red zone.

Great offensive game plan for the Hawkeyes. The Iowa offense is hummin.

8:28: INT Iowa. On 3rd & 6, the pressure gets to Lombardi and he forces it way downfield and it's picked. Iowa will take over around its own 30.

11:08: A touchback so we get to see Rocky Lombardi's return to Iowa start from the 25.

11:08 TOUCHDOWN Iowa. Tyler Goodson is in from 3 yards out and Hawkeyes lead 7-0. Iowa made that look really, and I mean really, easy.

12:15 Iowa down inside the Michigan St. 10 yard line. Clearly making an effort to pound it on the ground. Already, 41 yards rushing.

15:00 Iowa will start with the ball. Let's see if the Hawkeyes can get things moving. Remember, last week, the offense struggled more in the second half.

PREGAME: