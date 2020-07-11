LIVE UPDATES: Iowa takes on Michigan State looking for first win this season

IOWA CITY -
SECOND QUARTER
11:18 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. Hawkeyes absolutely cruising. Tyler Goodson punches it in and this is ugly early. Iowa up 21-0.
14:16 How about that? Charlie Jones taking advantage of his opportunity filling in on special teams. Big punt return sets up the offense on the Spartan 47.
FIRST QUARTER:
END OF 1ST: Hawkeyes lead 14-0. Spartans with the ball on their own 33.
That quarter was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed. Petras 7/10 for 98 yards and the Hawkeyes already have 58 yards on the ground.
4:31 TOUCHDOWN IOWA. A beautiful ball from Petras and great adjustment from Brandon Smith and the Hawkeyes lead 14-0.
Iowa game planned perfectly and they're executing really well. Leading the offense with rushing and a lot of short throws to get Petras comfortable.
5:41 Iowa into the red zone.
Great offensive game plan for the Hawkeyes. The Iowa offense is hummin.
8:28: INT Iowa. On 3rd & 6, the pressure gets to Lombardi and he forces it way downfield and it's picked. Iowa will take over around its own 30.
11:08: A touchback so we get to see Rocky Lombardi's return to Iowa start from the 25.
11:08 TOUCHDOWN Iowa. Tyler Goodson is in from 3 yards out and Hawkeyes lead 7-0. Iowa made that look really, and I mean really, easy.
12:15 Iowa down inside the Michigan St. 10 yard line. Clearly making an effort to pound it on the ground. Already, 41 yards rushing.
15:00 Iowa will start with the ball. Let's see if the Hawkeyes can get things moving. Remember, last week, the offense struggled more in the second half.
PREGAME: