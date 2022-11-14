Nodaway Valley High School hosts 1st high school girls wrestling meet in Iowa history

Monday marked the first-ever sanctioned high school girls wrestling match in Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union in January announced the addition of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in the state.

Ten months later, there are over 100 teams competing for a state title.

Monday marked the first-ever sanctioned high school girls wrestling match in Iowa, with 12 teams from across the state coming to Nodaway Valley High School to be a part of history.

The first match in girls wrestling state history? Kacy Miller of West Monona vs. Jacy Fitzgerald of Creston.

"I just heard that it makes you physically and mentally [a] better person and I wanted to compete and have fun within the rules," Miller said.