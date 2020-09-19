x
'Third time's the charm!': Hawkeye football schedule released, first game scheduled for Oct. 24 at Purdue

Big Ten released the season schedule Saturday morning. The Hawkeyes will play nine conference games in a row starting Oct. 24.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans— it's finally official

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play football this year, starting at Purdue on Oct. 24. The Big Ten released the full conference schedule Saturday morning. No kick-off times have been released. 

"The release of the Big Ten schedule today makes the season real," said coach Kirk Ferentz in a tweet. 

"Playing nine conference games in a row is a challenge that we happily accept. Our players are training and practicing with a renewed focus because October 24 is coming fast."

The Hawks' first home game will be on Oct. 31 against Northwestern. 

Here's a look at the full schedule: 

  • Week 1 (Oct. 24): at Purdue
  • Week 2 (Oct. 31): vs. Northwestern
  • Week 3 (Nov. 7): vs. Michigan State
  • Week 4 (Nov. 14): at Minnesota
  • Week 5 (Nov. 21): vs. Penn State
  • Week 6 (Nov. 28): vs Nebraska
  • Week 7 (Dec. 5): at Illinois
  • Week 8 (Dec. 12): vs. Wisconsin
  • Week 9 (Dec. 19): Big Ten Champions Week TBD

