Big Ten sets Week 1 kickoff times; Hawkeyes set for Friday matchups against Minnesota, Nebraska

Get ready, Hawkeye fans: Big Ten football is coming back.
Monday, the Big Ten Conference released their full Week 1 schedule, as well as a handful of other matchups throughout the rest of the season.
The University of Iowa will start their season next Saturday, Oct. 24, jumping right into conference play on the road against Purdue at 2:30 p.m..
The Hawkeyes are 7-3 against the Boilermakers in their last 10 meetings, but the last four years have been split between the two teams, 2-2.
Other Week 1 highlights include Ohio State welcoming in Nebraska, Penn State heading to Indiana and Minnesota hosting Michigan.
A couple more of the Hawkeyes' games were also announced Monday:
- Friday, Nov. 13: at Minnesota (7 p.m.)
- Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday): vs. Nebraska (Time TBD)
Before the Big Ten shut play down for a while, Iowa was ranked 24th in the AP Preseason Top 25; one of six Big Ten teams to make those rankings.