Big Ten sets Week 1 kickoff times; Hawkeyes set for Friday matchups against Minnesota, Nebraska

The Hawkeyes are coming back and diving straight into Big Ten play, opening their season at Purdue on Oct. 24.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired on Sept. 17, 2020

Get ready, Hawkeye fans: Big Ten football is coming back.

Monday, the Big Ten Conference released their full Week 1 schedule, as well as a handful of other matchups throughout the rest of the season.

The University of Iowa will start their season next Saturday, Oct. 24, jumping right into conference play on the road against Purdue at 2:30 p.m..

The Hawkeyes are 7-3 against the Boilermakers in their last 10 meetings, but the last four years have been split between the two teams, 2-2.

Other Week 1 highlights include Ohio State welcoming in Nebraska, Penn State heading to Indiana and Minnesota hosting Michigan.

The countdown to kickoff begins now!



October 24 | Iowa at Purdue | 2:30 p.m. | BTN #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9AFcuTfIQL — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 12, 2020

Start times and television designations for games during the first week of the 2020 Big Ten football season were announced this morning, along with other select games later in the season. pic.twitter.com/Ho2eaVylXy — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2020

A couple more of the Hawkeyes' games were also announced Monday:

Friday, Nov. 13: at Minnesota (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday): vs. Nebraska (Time TBD)