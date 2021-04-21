Iowa Hawkeyes hitting their stride on the diamond

The Iowa Baseball team has been rolling the last few weeks winning 11 of their last 13 games. A big part of that has been senior leadership like that of Ben Norman.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — “We had a shutdown right before the season that really set us back heading into the start of our big ten schedule,” said Iowa Head Baseball Coach, Rick Heller.

That made for a bumpy first month of baseball for the Hawkeyes, losing eight of their first 12 games.

“We’ve been missing guys, and we’ve been missing key guys and missing key arms. Just the resiliency and the toughness that these guys have shown to this point has been tremendous,” said Heller.

Toughness and resiliency, two staples of Heller-ball, and with that, the Hawkeyes have put it together since that tough start.

“The past couple of weekends we’ve been able to just kind of stick to our approach a little bit better. Some guys have gotten going and like I said we’ve kind of started driving guys in in those big situations when we’ve needed to,” said redshirt-senior, Ben Norman.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 13 that included a seven-game win streak that was just snapped on Sunday.

A Big part of that, Senior Ben Norman, who had to overcome some early season struggles.

“He got off to a little bit of a slow start he was one of those guys that we didn’t have for 20 days heading into the first game,” said Heller.

He started the year 0-16 at the plate, but Rick Heller stuck with the senior because he brings so much to the table.

“He plays for the right reasons he’s great in the clubhouse he’s great with the younger players he leads by example with his work ethic he’s putting up numbers in every category offensively,” said Heller.

Your #B1GBaseball #PlayeroftheWeek is Ben Norman of @UIBaseball



⚾ Hit .400 with 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 6 runs scored in leading the Hawkeyes to their 4th-straight series win

⚾ Slugged .867 and posted a .474 on-base percentage in 4 games



— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) April 20, 2021

Since that 0-16 start, Norman has 25 hits in 69 at bats for a 362 batting average, he’s also hit nine home runs, a team best.

“As you get older you get a little bit stronger and that correlates in your swing but then I think also too just kind of experience I really think playing this summer helped a lot,” said Norman.

Heller says the output for Norman puts him in elite company.

“Definitely player of the year type numbers.”

The personal accolades would be great for Norman, but he just wants one more shot at making a run to the College World Series.