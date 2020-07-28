University of Iowa men's basketball pauses workouts due to 2 positive COVID-19 tests

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes are pausing workouts for the men's basketball program for 14 days after two positive COVID-19 cases, the athletics department announced Tuesday.
The people who tested positive are currently in isolation, and those who came in close contact with the individuals are quarantining as well. This follows protocol put in place by the U of I in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.
Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.