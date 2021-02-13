No. 15 Iowa thrashes Michigan State 88-58

Iowa Hawkeyes defeat Michigan State Spartans despite slow day for Luka Garza

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them.

Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average. Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points.

