Iowa women's basketball season tickets sold out for the first time in school history

The Iowa women's basketball team continues to prove they're one of the most popular teams in the country by selling out of season tickets for the upcoming season.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired on Aug. 11, 2023.

For the first time in school history, season tickets for the upcoming Iowa women's basketball season are sold out. Prior to this, the team had only sold out three regular season games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Last year's run to the national championship game led by the consensus player of the year Caitlin Clark boosted the team's already rising popularity. She, among other stars like Monika Czinano, led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA title game against fellow first-timers LSU.

Earlier this year, Iowa Athletics had to pause season ticket sales due to high demand.