High school basketball players compete in WNBA skills challenge

CHICAGO — Two local high school basketball players got the opportunity of a lifetime over the weekend.

Dowling Catholic's Ava Zediker and Roosevelt's Arianna Jackson — both players for All Iowa Attack — got to compete in the skills challenge as part of the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. While they were there, they also competed in the Nike Nationals.

Each Iowan was paired up with a WNBA player and went head-to-head against other duos in an obstacle course relay that tested dribbling, passing, agility and shooting skills.

Both players say it was an experience they will never forget.

"You wouldn't expect ever to be able to get to do that, especially being a 17 year old, like I never expected to get to be next to a WNBA player and doing a skills competition with them," Jackson said.

For Zediker, the experience was like something out of a dream.