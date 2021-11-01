x
CAM tops Easton Valley for 8-Player state football title; Van Meter survives West Sioux to win Class 1A

The CAM Cougars now have their first-ever state title in any sport.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — After trailing 28-22 at the half, the CAM Cougars scored just enough and ramped up the defense in the final two quarters en route to a 42-40 win, bringing home the 2021 8-Player state football crown.

West Hancock beat Grundy Center 19-14 in the Class A Championship Game and Van Meter beat West Sioux 17-14 win Class 1A.

Thursday, Nov. 18

  • 7 p.m. — Class 4A Championship: Lewis Central (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-1)

Friday, Nov. 19

  • 10 a.m. — Class 2A Championship: Southeast Valley (11-1) vs. West Lyon, Inwood (10-2)
  • 1 p.m. — Class 3A Championship: Harlan Community (12-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0)
  • 7 p.m. — Class 5A Championship: Ankeny (10-2) vs. Southeast Polk (11-1)

