x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

State football playoffs: Eight-Player, Class A and Class 3A kick off championship round Thursday

All games are being played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Championship Round

Thursday, Nov. 19

10:00 a.m. — St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor (Eight-Player)

***Live stats here

2:00 p.m. —Grundy Center vs. Regina, Iowa City (Class A)

7:00 p.m. — Harlan Community vs. North Scott, Eldridge (Class 3A)

Friday, Nov. 20

10:00 a.m. —OABCIG vs. Van Meter (Class 1A)

2:00 p.m. —Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Waukon (Class 2A)

7:00 p.m. —Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny (Class 4A)

For details on how to stream state football games through the Iowa High School Sports Network, click here.

RELATED: Southeast Polk chasing first football title

RELATED: State football playoffs: Van Meter and OABCIG notch wins, will meet in Class 1A Championships Game