State football playoffs: Eight-Player, Class A and Class 3A kick off championship round Thursday

Championship Round
Thursday, Nov. 19
10:00 a.m. — St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor (Eight-Player)
2:00 p.m. —Grundy Center vs. Regina, Iowa City (Class A)
7:00 p.m. — Harlan Community vs. North Scott, Eldridge (Class 3A)
Friday, Nov. 20
10:00 a.m. —OABCIG vs. Van Meter (Class 1A)
2:00 p.m. —Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Waukon (Class 2A)
7:00 p.m. —Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny (Class 4A)
For details on how to stream state football games through the Iowa High School Sports Network, click here.