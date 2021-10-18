Iowa high school senior makes name in weightlifting world

Colin Reis, 17, placed sixth overall at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

DENISON, Iowa — One Iowa weightlifter has dreams of making it to the Olympics, and he's already off to a great start.

Colin Reis, 17, of Denison placed sixth overall at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Reis said what he enjoys so much about the sport is the improvements he's made, and being able to do it all year.

"I'd say the pinnacle would be the Olympic Games, especially winning a medal there. And in terms of getting there," Reis said. "This is just the first stepping stone is making that youth international teams and stuff. I got a while ago, but I'm ready to put in the work to get there."

Reis said he got hooked on weightlifting when he was in the eighth grade when he started strength and conditioning in school. His coach invited him to a competition in Omaha, and he's been competing ever since.