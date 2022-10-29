Highlights and results from 2022 Iowa high school state cross country meet

Several local athletes came away with some hardware at the 2022 State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The 2022 State Cross Country meet wrapped up in Fort Dodge Saturday.

Several local athletes came away with some hardware. Here are some of the notable finishes from the meet. You can view the full list of results here.

Team Results

Class 1A

Earlham: First in girls

AC/GC: Second place in boys

Class 2A

Van Meter: First in girls

Des Moines Christian: First in boys

Class 3A

Pella: First in girls and boys

Ballard: Second in girls

North Polk: Third in boys

Class 4A

Johnston: Second in girls

Dowling Catholic: First in boys

Johnston: Second in boys

Ankeny: Third in boys

Individual Results

Class 1A

Caden Keller of IKM-Manning: Second in boys

Eli Johnson of Bedford: First in boys wheelchair

Class 2A

Clare Kelly of Van Meter: Third in girls

Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian: First in boys 2A

Caleb Ten Pasa of Des Moines Christian: Second in boys 2A

Class 3A

Paityn Noe of Ballard: First in girls

Class 4A

Adrienne Buettner-Cable of Des Moines Roosevelt: First in girls

Olivia Verde of Johnston: Second in girls

Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic: First in boys

Jaxson Plumb of Johnston: Third in boys

