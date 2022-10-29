Highlights and results from 2022 Iowa high school state cross country meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The 2022 State Cross Country meet wrapped up in Fort Dodge Saturday.
Several local athletes came away with some hardware. Here are some of the notable finishes from the meet. You can view the full list of results here.
Team Results
Class 1A
Earlham: First in girls
AC/GC: Second place in boys
Class 2A
Van Meter: First in girls
Des Moines Christian: First in boys
Class 3A
Pella: First in girls and boys
Ballard: Second in girls
North Polk: Third in boys
Class 4A
Johnston: Second in girls
Dowling Catholic: First in boys
Johnston: Second in boys
Ankeny: Third in boys
Individual Results
Class 1A
Caden Keller of IKM-Manning: Second in boys
Eli Johnson of Bedford: First in boys wheelchair
Class 2A
Clare Kelly of Van Meter: Third in girls
Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian: First in boys 2A
Caleb Ten Pasa of Des Moines Christian: Second in boys 2A
Class 3A
Paityn Noe of Ballard: First in girls
Class 4A
Adrienne Buettner-Cable of Des Moines Roosevelt: First in girls
Olivia Verde of Johnston: Second in girls
Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic: First in boys
Jaxson Plumb of Johnston: Third in boys
To watch highlights from day one of the meet:
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube