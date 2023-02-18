Here are Saturday's winners of the 2023 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships took over Wells Fargo Arena for a final night on Saturday. Of the winners, eight wrestlers were from central Iowa.
Read on for a list of Saturday's tournament winners.
3A
120 pounds: Waukee Northwest junior Koufax Christensen wins a 2-1 decision over Indianola senior Bowen Downey. This is Christensen's second straight title.
132 pounds: Waukee Northwest junior Carter Freeman wins a 6-3 decision over Linn-Mar's Brayden Parke. This is Freeman's third straight title.
152 pounds: Johnston sophomore Jacob Helgeson wins a 3-2 decision over Linn-Mar's Grant Kress. Helgeson finishes the season undefeated.
195 pounds: Fort Dodge freshman Dreshaun Ross wins an 8-1 decision over Ames freshman Danarii Mickel.
285 pounds: Norwalk senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson completes an undefeated season in a 3-1 decision over Waverly-Shell Rock senior Jake Walker.
2A
132 pounds: Greene Country senior Kale Petersen wins a 7-3 decision over Osage's Anders Kittelson to complete the undefeated season and win his third title in a row.
138 pounds: Greene County senior McKinley Robbins wins a 15-5 decision over Keokuk senior Tate O`Shea to finish the season undefeated en route to his second straight championship.
195 pounds: Ballard senior Gabe Christensen wins a 7-3 decision over Glenwood senior CJ Carter to win his first state championship.
