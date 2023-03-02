Iowa crowns first girls state wrestling champions

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Girls from the Des Moines metro headed down for the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament, hosted at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Here's how area competitors fared:
- 100 pounds: Raccoon River-Northwest freshman Katie Biscoglia beats Osage sophomore 5-2
- 110 pounds: Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke beats Vinton-Shellsburg junior Bree Swenson 4-1
- 155 pounds: Southeast Polk freshman Skylar Slade beats Iowa City West senior Jannell Avila by fall
- 190 pounds: Nevada sophomore Mackenzie Arends beats West Lyon junior Jana TerWee 1-0 in UTB (ultimate tiebreaker)
Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title with 123.0 points, and Southeast Polk was the top area finisher in seventh.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.