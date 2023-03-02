x
Iowa crowns first girls state wrestling champions

There were four winners from area schools.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Girls from the Des Moines metro headed down for the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament, hosted at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. 

Here's how area competitors fared: 

  • 100 pounds: Raccoon River-Northwest freshman Katie Biscoglia beats Osage sophomore 5-2
  • 110 pounds: Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke beats Vinton-Shellsburg junior Bree Swenson 4-1
  • 155 pounds: Southeast Polk freshman Skylar Slade beats Iowa City West senior Jannell Avila by fall
  • 190 pounds: Nevada sophomore Mackenzie Arends beats West Lyon junior Jana TerWee 1-0 in UTB (ultimate tiebreaker)

Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title with 123.0 points, and Southeast Polk was the top area finisher in seventh.

