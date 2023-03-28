Iowa State guard Denae Fritz enters transfer portal

Fritz is the third Cyclone starter to enter the portal this offseason and fifth overall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State is losing another player to the transfer portal: redshirt freshman guard Denae Fritz.

The Maryville, Tenn., native played in all 32 games this season and averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.

Fritz joins Lexi Donarski, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Morgan Kane and Maggie Vick as the fifth Cyclone to enter the transfer portal since Iowa State's season ended in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 against Toledo.