Cyclones head into NCAA tournament with confidence

The Iowa State volleyball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the 16th time in program history.

AMES, Iowa — After finishing with a 19-11 regular season record, the Iowa State volleyball team earned a bid the NCAA Division I championship as the No. 6 seed.

Despite getting off to a rough start this season, the team was able to turn things around and scored big wins against top-ranked teams like Baylor and Texas. Plus, they won 10 conference games for the first time since 2017.

"I think it just really helps our confidence just knowing that if we play to the best of our abilities what we can do," said sophomore libero Brooke Stonestreet. "I think going into that tournament, it's just giving us confidence and realizing like we've put in the work, and we put in the hustle and effort. We're going to do some amazing things."

Senior Eleanor Holthaus said playing in a tough conference like the Big 12 has built up the team's belief that they compete among the best teams in the nation.

"I think just playing in the Big 12 sets us up for success," said Holthaus. "Every team that we've faced is super good, super challenging and getting those big wins this year, you know, just proves that we can do it, that we're capable of doing just about anything."

Head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said she's proud of the way her team was able to work past the growing pains at the beginning of the season and hit their stride when it really mattered.

"All season long, we've had so many close sets, you know, 4 or 5 setters, we've had to come from behind," said Johnson-Lynch. "You know, we've been put through the ringer a bit in our schedule. So, I think that cumulative effect means we'll go into the tournament hopefully with a lot of confidence."