Iowa State Football Media Day: Cyclones put more on Purdy

AMES, Iowa — Expect Brock Purdy to have a little more decision making put on his shoulders this season as the senior steps under center for the fourth straight year. He is a film room junkie, and ready for the chance to make some critical calls in the moment. It's something he says he has been working toward since getting to ISU four years ago. He will be the focal point of the Cyclones.
Along with that, Jon Schaeffer runs through a few things you may not know about Zach Petersen, Jake Hummel and who the best Madden player is on the Cyclones.